Obituary: Lacey Amron Lewis

Lacey Amron Lewis

Provided Photo

April 10, 1997 – June 16, 2022

Lacey Amron Lewis left this world unexpectedly, at age 25, on June 16th, 2022. She was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on April 10th, 1997 to Michael and Catherine Lewis. A daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend; Lacey was known for her unforgettable smile, happy demeanor, faith and great sense of humor.

Lacey was a lover of horses, participating in gymkhana and barrel racing in Steamboat. She later competed with her team at the collegiate level in ranch horse versatility and rodeo at Laramie County Community College (LCCC). While at LCCC, she received her degree in Equine Management and Training. She later went on to complete her Bachelor of Science degree to pursue a career in the healthcare industry as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). After working a year as a CNA, Lacey was promoted to an Acute Care Senior Operations Specialist at Denver Health.

In her time with us, Lacey helped to care for the sick and elderly, bring laughter to children, entertain and bring joy to her family and friends and encourage people in their faith. Her presence in our lives is irreplaceable and she will forever be missed.

Lacey leaves behind her grandparents Robert and Norma Lewis, her parents Michael and Catherine Lewis, siblings Tyler, Landon, Whitney and Guerin and their spouses and children. Lacey is preceded in death by her Grandmother Mary Reynolds and Grandfather Ben Montoya.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10 AM Saturday, June 25th at Anchor Way Church, located at 40650 Anchor Way, Steamboat Springs, CO.

Video and live stream will be available through the Anchor Way Facebook and YouTube channels.

If you would like more information about arrangements or donating to a charity in Lacey’s name, please reach out to Yampa Valley Funeral Home at (970) 879-1494 or http://www.yampavalleyfh.com .