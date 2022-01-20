Obituary: Kim Croll
June 27, 1954 – January 7, 2022
Retired carpenter and video editor, Kim Bert Croll’s jovial nature will carry on in all who loved him. Kim passed away on January 7, 2022 in Erie, CO at the age of 67 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy of laughter and compassion.
Kim worked as a Carpenter most of his life in Steamboat where he raised his three children. He loved spending time with his six grandchildren passing along his love of swimming and the outdoors. Kim had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel like family and left a lasting impression with anyone he met. Kim is survived by his aunts Clover and Mary; sisters Tracy and Melora; brothers Broc and Hunter; daughters, Serina and Kimberly; son, Zebulon; son-in-laws, Kraig and Joe; six grandchildren, Jaxon, Adilene, Landon, Skylar, Noah and Joziah and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on June 4th, 2022 at Noon at Steamboat Springs Community Center.
