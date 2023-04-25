Obituary: Kevin Pierce
May 13, 1986 – April 8, 2023
Kevin Pierce, 36, passed away on April 8, 2023 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado surrounded by his family. Kevin was born May 13, 1986 in Englewood, Colorado. When he was one year old his parents relocated to Sterling Colorado where Kevin grew up and attended school, graduating high school in 2004. His work took him from Sterling to Sidney, Nebraska, to Craig, Colorado, and eventually to Steamboat Springs, Colorado where he resided at the time of his death. Kevin loved living in Steamboat Springs where he was surrounded by nature and greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors. Kevin is survived and deeply missed by his parents Allan and Teena Pierce (Sterling), sister Kristeen Bevel (Greeley) her husband Michael and their two children Elina and Maverick, sister Karen Pierce (Greeley) her fiancée Joseph Rosengrants, Grandfather Jerry Pierce, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Claude and Juanita Belisle, his Grandmother Fern Pierce, and his beloved dog Chomper. There will be a private gathering of his immediate family to celebrate Kevin’s life, followed by a gathering of his extended family at a date this summer.
