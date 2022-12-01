 Obituary: Kevin Hazelbaker | SteamboatToday.com
Obituary: Kevin Hazelbaker

May 19, 1961 – November 28, 2022

Kevin Hazelbaker, formerly of Steamboat and Craig, died suddenly after surgery on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was 61. Services are pending.

