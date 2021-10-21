Obituary: Kenneth J. Morton
July 11, 1941 – October 15, 2021
Kenneth John Morton, 80, of Steamboat Springs passed away October 15, 2021. Ken was born July 11, 1941 to Victor and Vernice (Harper) Morton in Steamboat Springs. He attended the one-room school house that was located on property now owned by the family and later attended school in Hayden. Ken married Sonja Ledford October 24, 1959 in Hayden. They had two daughters, Kendra and Brenda and later divorced. Ken married Iris Langstaff on August 23, 1975 in Naturita, Colorado. He raised Iris’ children, Vonna, Lori and Warren. Ken worked for Peabody Coal for 40 years before retiring. He also worked the family ranch with his brothers until the time of his death. Ken is survived by his daughters, Kendra (Van) Quick, and Brenda (Aaron) Evans; step-daughters Vonna Langstaff and Lori Langstaff; brothers Wayne Morton and Vern (Sally) Morton; grandchildren, Kyle, Kevin, Kendra Marie, Kristopher, Cameron. Step-grandchildren Michael, Joshua, Julia and Kyeverte; great-grandchildren, Colter, Amelia, Hayden and Sue.
