Obituary: Kenneth J. Morton
July 11, 1941 – October 15, 2021
Kenneth John Morton, 80, of Steamboat Springs passed away October 15, 2021. Ken was born July 11, 1941 to Victor and Vernice (Harper) Morton in Steamboat Springs. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home located at 2105 Taxi Way, Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
