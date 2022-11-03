Obituary: Kean Scott Monahan
June 11, 1951 – September 2, 2022
On September 2, 2022, Kean Scott Monahan passed away at 71 years old, at his home in Steamboat Springs at sunrise.
Kean, Scott to his family, adored Steamboat’s outdoorsy community where his love of skiing and biking thrived. His passion for Colorado history is evident in his numerous documentaries.
He is remembered and lived on through his three children Clare, Brendan, Alex, his two brothers Guy and Dale and golden retriever Tracker.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at his Steamboat property on the autumn equinox 2023, information will be shared out by his children.
