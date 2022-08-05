Obituary: Kay Combs

Kay Combs

Provided Photo

September 16, 1948 – July 30, 2022

Kay Combs left this world suddenly on July 30, 2022. Kay was a loving wife of 52 years, daughter, sister and friend to many. She was born on September 16, 1948, to Lorene Hoopingarner and the late John D. Hoopingarner. She is survived by her husband Larry, her sister Gail and brother- in- law Burk Thompson.

Kay met Larry at Carmel (IN) High School and they attended Indiana University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduation, she taught at Webb Elementary in Franklin, IN, and obtained her Master’s degree in Education. She followed her passion for interior design and opened a studio.

She moved to Sarasota, FL, in 1986 and continued her interior design consulting with a building contractor and in retail.

Kay moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, in 2000 and consulted with builders on interior design plans. While in Steamboat, she volunteered at Humble Ranch for child equine therapy and the Routt County Humane Society. These experiences were among the most rewarding of her life. Her love of animals also included her Goldendoodles, Bailey and Callie (deceased) and Marley and Lexi.

In 2019, Kay retired to Sarasota County, FL, and Sky Valley, GA, where she loved spending time in the kitchen and entertaining friends. She found pleasure in selecting a shell on each beach visit and hiking in the mountains. She was also a talented artist who often recreated her appreciation of nature on canvas.

Even though Kay was taken too soon, she lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who admired her as a bright, fun and compassionate person. The caring impact she had on so many lives will be dearly missed by friends and family, especially Larry. Her ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico at sunset in a private ceremony. A celebration of life in Florida will be announced at a later date.