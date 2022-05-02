Obituary: Kathryn Jean Thaller

April 26, 1933 – April 27, 2022

Kathryn Jean Thaller, 89, of Bluffton, South Carolina, entered Glory on April 27, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura, her parents, Daniel and Margaret Suitch, and brothers, Daniel and Charles Suitch. She is survived by her husband Lawrence (Larry), daughters Anne McGrath and Janet Holland as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was born and raised in Hazelton, PA and attended Penn State University, majoring in chemistry and biology. There she met her future husband, Larry, and they married soon after graduating, on June 13, 1955. They lived in Chicago, IL, where she worked as a hospital lab technician while Larry earned his Doctorate at Northwestern University. They then moved to Cleveland, OH, where they lived for 31 years. Kathryn obtained a teaching certificate after having children, and taught ninth grade biology for about 15 years, after which she retired. After Larry took an early retirement, they moved to Rancho Palos Verdes, California, where he worked for 15 years. After Larry retired again, they moved to Steamboat Springs, CO, where they enjoyed their passion for skiing and other active, outside pursuits. In 2008, they moved to Bluffton, SC, where they continued their retirement.

In 1974, she accepted Jesus as her personal Savior from her sins and from then on, lived a life of ministry. While they lived in Cleveland, they conducted Bible Studies, had a ministry group for handicapped young adults named God’s Special Children, and several Nursing Home ministries. In California, she spoke for Christian Women’s Club for 16 years and published 2 devotional books. When they moved to South Carolina, she retired from active ministry, but continued sending daily devotions to her friends and family, and praying daily for them.

The funeral will be on Tuesday, May 3 at Saul’s Funeral Home in Bluffton at 2:00 pm with a viewing immediately preceding at 1:00 pm. A reception will immediately follow at Downtown Deli, in Bluffton.