Obituary: Katherine C. Gourley
September 21, 1925 – January 2, 2022
Katherine Gourley, lifetime Routt County resident, was born September 21, 1925 and passed away January 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held this Saturday, January 8th at the Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church located at 736 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Routt County Council on Aging in care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 776090, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.
