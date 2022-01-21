Obituary: Katherine C. Gourley

September 21, 1925 – January 2, 2022

Katherine was born on September 21, 1925, at the Steamboat Springs Hospital. Her parents were local ranchers and farmers, and devoted Methodists. Ralph and Kate Hudspeth arrived in the Yampa River Valley in 1913. Katherine had three older brothers; Arthur, Ivan, and Everett, who have proceeded her in death. Katherine was raised on the ranch at Sydney where she attended the country school. She was valedictorian of her small class. Katherine attended high school in Steamboat and graduated in 1940. She was also the valedictorian of her class. Katherine attended University of Colorado for two years and achieved a teacher’s certificate. World War II interrupted her education by taking over the campus.

Katherine taught school at Sydney for one year. Here she met Horace Burren Gourley who she married on February 1st, 1946. It was to be a tragic mistake.

Katherine had four children; Gail (died at birth), Ralph (unmarried), Lonnie (Joyce), and Douglas (deceased).

Lonnie and Joyce have two children. Scarlett married Stephen Borgelt and they have four children; Stetson, Esther, Vivian, and Twila. Jonathan Gourley, their son, married Courtney Harman. They have two sons; Samuel and Grayson. Douglas (deceased) had one daughter Brianna Brown (Wesley) and her daughter Haisley.

Katherine was an active member of the community. She belonged to the Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Ladies Recreation Club, Mesa Club, and was the director for a local duplicate bridge club. Katherine was also the caller for a bingo game at the Doak Walker for 30 years.

Katherine worked for F.M. Light and Sons for 25 years as a bookkeeper clerk.

Katherine is now in the hands of her Lord.

In honor of Katherine, donations can be made to Routt County Council on Aging in care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 776090, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.