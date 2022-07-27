Obituary: Katherine B. Compestine
November 11, 1933 – July 22, 2022
Katherine Blanch Compestine, 88, of Craig, died Friday, July 22 at Caseyâ€™s Pond in Steamboat Springs.
Katherine was born November 11, 1933 in Spicer, CO to the late Walter Laverne and Clarissa Reams Belton.
She married the love of her life James Compestine on January 9, 1955.
Katherine loved her church, laughing, her family, camping, doing needlepoint, her friends and life.
Survivorâ€™s include, her daughter, Belinda Compestine; two sisters Earline (Bob) Barnhill and Alice (Bob) Williams; and a sister-in-law Grace Compestine. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her sister, Charlotte and her daughter Pat Compestine Denmark.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29th at the Craig Cemetery.
