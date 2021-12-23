Obituary: Karin Henszey

Karin Henszey

Provided Photo

December 29, 1937 – November 10, 2021

Karin Marianna DeJuhasz Henszey, passed away peacefully in her home at age 83 on November 10, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1937, in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania to Kalman and Bergliot DeJuhasz where she joined her 2 older siblings, Sari and Peter. As part of a US military family, Karin attended high school in Heidelberg, Germany, became fluent in German and integrated herself into the Garmisch ski culture with ski racing and ski patrol. She attended Penn State University where she met her first husband, Gunter Maybach, and together had a son, Alexander. After Gunter’s passing, she later met and married Benjamin Henszey of State College, PA, and together they had two daughters, Melissa and Rebekah. Karin always had a love for Summit County through her extended Dercum family, and moved to Summit County, CO to raise her daughters in 1980. She wore many hats and worked for years as an instructor at the Keystone Nordic Center, A-Basin ski instructor (in the late 1960’s) and was involved in the Frisco Gold Rush and international Ski For Light races. Her life passions were varied and diverse and she always had a curious mind. She enjoyed singing and was involved in local opera productions while she lived in State College. She studied classical guitar at Penn State and taught classes at home. She had a life long interest in photography and painting and was an active patron and lover of all forms of art. She was an active member of the Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, a strong supporter of many of the area’s non-profit organizations, and member of the P.E.O. Her brother Peter DeJuhasz, parents, and her first husband, Gunter Maybach, preceded her in death. Her sister, Sari Gantzel, recently followed her with her own peaceful passing. She is survived by her son, two daughters, their father, Ben Henszey, six grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her high-mileage Subaru. She will be remembered by all for her beautiful smile, kind and generous heart, and adventurous spirit. Heartfelt gratitude is extended to Lisa Crouse, for giving such exceptional and loving care to her during her final years at home. A celebration of Karin’s life will be held May 28, 2022 with details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karin’s honor at the following address: moabfolkfestival.com or Bristlecone Home Health Services at centura.org