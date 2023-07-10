Obituary: Karen Shearer Kerlin
October 23, 1942 – December 5, 2022
Karen was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Lowell and Mary Jo Shearer.
She graduated from Steamboat Springs high school (class of 1960) and went on to graduate from CSU.
She loved watching the Broncos and Rockies, passing on her love of sports to her family and friends. She loved to play golf and to travel. She was a wonderful sister, mother, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. We miss her dearly.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs on July 15, 2023 at 10:00 am.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.