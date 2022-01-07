Obituary: Kaleb L. Soldz
September 20, 1990 – January 1, 2022
Kaleb L. Soldz was born on September 20, 1990 and passed away on January 1, 2022 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Please join us for the Celebration of the Life of Kaleb Soldz at the Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church located at 736 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs, today, Friday January 7th at 10:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User