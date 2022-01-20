Obituary: Judith Tonneson
August 23, 1939 – January 6, 2022
Judith L. Tonneson passed away on January 6, 2022, after a long illness with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born (August 23,1939) and raised in the Boston area. After graduating from college she taught school until her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Richard E. Tonneson. They were blessed with three children (Scott 53, Derek 50 and Brianne 42) whom they raised in the Boston and Atlanta areas. After his retirement they lived in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Manasota Key, Florida.
In addition to her family and four grandchildren (Alex and James Tonneson, and Ophelia and Daphne Jones), Judie’s interests included travel, reading, tennis, skiing, physical fitness and various volunteer work.
A private family service will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Florida. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
