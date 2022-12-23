Obituary: Judith M. Winograsky
January 6, 1941 – December 17, 2022
Judith (Judy) Winograsky, born January 6, 1941, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 at the age of 81 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Judy was born in Omaha Nebraska to Tom and Ruth Lindley.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Larry Winograsky, her sister Jackie Stonebrink and her first born daughter Kathy Main.
Judith is survived by her daughters Pennie Landon, Eaton CO (husband Randy), Lynn Grant, Las Cruces NM (husband Rick), granddaughters Jamie Carbone of Steamboat Springs (husband Chris), Katie Warchol of Columbine, CO (husband Gary), Calihan Lay, Las Cruces, NM (husband Jeremiah), grandsons Nick Grant, Willow Park, TX (wife Maddy), Garrett Main, Denver, CO (wife Jessica), Abby Landon of Audubon, IA, Spencer Landon, of Denver, CO. Great grandchildren Anthony Carbone, Evan Carbone, Easton Gose, Kacee Warchol, Jesse Warchol, Isabelle Landon. Brother Don Lindley of Denver and sister Cheryl Infanger of Woodland Park.
Judy was a 70+ year resident of Routt County.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled for the summer of 2023 at a later date.
