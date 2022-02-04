Obituary: Judith “Judy” Smith
February 23, 1955 – February 1, 2022
Judy Smith of Midway, AR passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022 in Mountain Home, AR at the age of 66. Judy and Jeff moved to Steamboat Springs CO in 1998 where Judy worked as an interior house painter. In 2019 Judy and Jeff retired to Midway, AR.
Judy enjoyed walking her dogs (Hogan, Schultz, and Fritz), snowboarding, fishing, camping, live music and taking a yearly trip to Wisconsin with her family and friends.
