Obituary: Judith Harrington

Judith Harrington

Provided Photo

Judith

Harrington

March 24, 1945 – July 21, 2021

Judith Ann Harrington passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on July 21, 2021 in Steamboat Springs, CO. Judith was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Ray Koncsol along with her brother, Raymond Paul Koncsol. Judith was born on March 24, 1945 in North Braddock, PA. After graduating from Norwin High School in Irwin, PA, Judith went on to earn a BA at North Dakota State University, a master’s in psychology from Colorado State College and a MBA from the University of Miami. Throughout her career she worked as assistant dean of women in charge of off-campus housing at Bloomsburg State College, the director of alumni activities for the SBA and assistant to the director of the executive MBA and special programs at the University of Miami and membership director of the Banker’s Club in Miami. Judith lived in Miami, FL for a number of years and eventually moved to Steamboat Springs, CO where she built, along with her ex-husband (Neal), the HH Harrington Ranch, a working ranch that raised and sold her prized elk, timothy hay and alfalfa. Judith became very involved in the Steamboat Springs’ community. She was one of the founding members of the Steamboat Art Museum and acted as a docent at the museum. She enjoyed hosting artists in her Steamboat home for the annual Plein Air event. Judith also enjoyed and avidly supported the Strings Music Festival. Judith also had a home in Tucson, AZ where she spent part of the year and had developed many new and warm friendships. In her spare time, Judith enjoyed and loved her dogs, elk, golfing as well as crafts. She created beautiful works using needlepoint and cross stitch. Judith traveled all over the world. She loved to entertain family and friends. She was an excellent cook. Judith enjoyed her life and was always the life of the party. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Judith is survived by her sisters, Elaine Young, Dallas, OR, Marian K. Salopek, Fairfax, VA, her beloved twin sister Janet Monsour, Elkton, FL along with numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces. The family is forever grateful to Judith’s Steamboat and Tucson friends that cared for her in her times of need. She cherished and trusted your friendships and she held you dear in her heart. A celebration of life will be held on September 25, 2021 at the Steamboat Art Museum, 801 Lincoln Avenue Steam Boat Springs, CO at 11:00 am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following charities in her honor:

The Steamboat Art Museum

The Yampa Valley Medical Center

The Steamboat Strings

The American Cancer Society