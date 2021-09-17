Obituary: Judith Harrington
March 24, 1945 – July 21, 2021
Judith Ann Harrington passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on July 21, 2021, in Steamboat Springs, CO. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Steamboat Art Museum, 801 Lincoln Avenue. To read the full obituary please visit: yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/judith-harrington
