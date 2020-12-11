Obituary: Juanita Willcutt

Juanita Willcutt

Provided Photo

August 26, 1920 – December 4, 2020

Juanita Willcutt, a resident of Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away on December 4, 2020.

Juanita grew up as a rancher’s daughter in Montana where she met and married Harvey Willcutt, the love of her life. She devoted her life to working alongside Harvey on the family’s Milliron ranch south of Billings and raising her two children. This included homeschooling them until Yellowtail Dam was built and a bridge provided access to a public school. After Harvey passed away, she moved to Billings where she was involved with many organizations. However, her involvement with her church was always her first priority. She is remembered for her volunteerism, concern for others, her love of gardening and love for her family.

She resided in Billings, Montana until 2013 when she moved to Steamboat Springs to be closer to her family. After moving to Steamboat Springs, she continued to volunteer at the Steamboat Art Museum until the age of 97.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and one of the original residents of Casey’s Pond. Juanita marveled at all the changes she saw in her lifetime of 100 years.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Elsie Wodnik and husband Rick, grandson, Willis Wodnik and wife Torey, great-grandchildren Robbie and Sasha Wodnik, granddaughter, Rebecca Gould and husband Michael and great-granddaughters Nora and Maggie Gould all from Steamboat Springs, Colorado and grandson, Andrew Wodnik and wife Shannon, great-grandson Ben, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and son Bill Willcutt and wife Dolly Ann of Malta, Montana.

No formal memorial service is planned. For those who wish to make a donation in Juanita’s name, please send a check to Casey’s Pond Senior Living – Employees Appreciation Fund, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. She was surrounded by a wonderful team of associates who went out of their way to take care of her during this unsettling time of COVID-19. They made it possible for her to go back to her apartment from the hospital for hospice care so she could be surrounded by her family and the things most important to her.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.