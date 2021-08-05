Obituary: Josie Viola Hixon
Hixon
September 22, 1937 – July 22, 2021
Josie passed away Thursday July 22. 2021 in Ft. Collins, Colorado peacefully with her family by her side. Josie was born on September 22, 1937 in Douglas Wyoming to Joe and Mary Gonzales. On July 26, 1958 she married her longtime sweetheart Charles Hixon and became a military wife. They had 2 children Robert Wayne Hixon and Raquel W. (Hixon) Draper. Josie and her family retired and called Steamboat Springs, CO home from 1978-1994 then wintered in Bullhead City AZ and resided in Ft Collins, Colorado. Josie is survived by her loving husband Charley, daughter Raquel (Tad) Draper, 2 grandchildren Courtney (Mike) Minniear, Riley (Savanna) Draper 3 great-grandchildren Norah Viola Minniear (3 1/2 Yrs), Grayson Michael Minniear (10 Wks) and Bentley Charles Draper (2 Yrs 11Mos) and many nieces and nephews. She proceeds in death by her parents Joe and Mary Gonzales, sister Daisy, her son Bob. A celebration of life will be held at a different date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Larimer County Department of Aging office in Ft. Collins, CO.
