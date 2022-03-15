Obituary: Joseph Venard Bier, Jr.

Joseph Venard Bier

October 8, 1952 – March 5, 2022

Early the morning of Saturday, March 5th, after 69 years on this earth, Joe Bier left our world on his own terms—with grace, dignity, and compassion for his family. Beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Joe deeply touched the lives of so many with his humor, wit, vivacious spirit, and charismatic demeanor. The impact of this immense loss is matched only by the immeasurable depth and extent of the love he shared while with us, and the unforgettable moments and memories cherished by all who knew him.

Although he battled decades of increasing health challenges and declining cognitive faculties, Joe lived a life full of love and travel surrounded by friends and family. Born October 8th, 1952, in Washington D.C. to parents Joan (Thebo) Bier and Joseph Venard Bier, Sr., Joe grew up as one of five kids in a family of seven. With an incredibly bright mind and penchant for hard work, Joe quickly achieved several career aspirations after graduating from the University of Maryland, including becoming VP of Charles E. Smith Condominium Development, VP of GMAC Resort Lending Group, opening a First Western Mortgage branch and co-founding Mason and Morse Realty in Steamboat Springs, where he happily relocated—away from the urban hustle and bustle—in 1988 with wife Lynne and firstborn daughter Elizabeth Paige.

A born skier who’d spent his college years in the University of Maryland ski club, hitting the slopes all over the east coast, Joe and Lynne filled their early years on the mountain in Steamboat teaching their two girls, Paige and Joanie, to ski. Joe also dedicated years of his time to the community, serving on the City Planning Commission, the Torian Plum Board of Directors, and the Sheraton Board of Directors. Over three decades in Steamboat resulted in lifelong friendships and an unbreakable bond forged with a small-town community, who will continue to cherish and celebrate Joe as a steadfast leader and friend.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing or meeting Joe will remember his quick wit, engaging presence, captivating smile, and his ability to enthrall everyone with his knack for storytelling. Joe was undeniably special; the grief of those left behind is a testament to the person he was and the life he lived.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to Joe Bier, though we take some measure of solace in knowing that after years of putting up a great fight, he has chosen to find peace. Joe is survived by his wife, Lynne Barton Bier; his daughters Paige (Justin) Hayes and Joanie (Sean) Foster; his siblings Jane (Duane) Maslowski, Tracy Bier, and Andrew Bier; and grandsons Bridger Hayes and Jude Hayes. He is predeceased by his parents Joseph V Bier, Sr. and Joan Thebo Bier and sister Patricia (Tom) Looney. A celebration of life will be held in Steamboat Springs from 4:00-7:00pm Saturday, June 25th at the Marabou Mountain Camp in Torian Plum Plaza, where Joe and Lynne ran their businesses for 30 years. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that contributions be made in Joe’s name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or to The Brain Trauma Foundation.