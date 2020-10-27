Obituary: Joseph “Joe” Brian Keyser

Joseph "Joe" Brian Keyser

Joseph “Joe”

Brian Keyser

October 13, 1969 – October 18, 2020

Joe Keyser, 51, died peacefully in his sleep on October 18, 2020.

He was born to Joseph H. & Mary Ann Keyser on October 13, 1969 in Steamboat Springs, CO. He spent his childhood years in Steamboat Spgs; and moved to Cassadaga, NY during his high school years, graduating in 1988. After high school, he focused his creative energy on culinary arts and construction. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them in the outdoors, watching the Denver Broncos, and enjoying music. Joe had the biggest heart and compassion for others. He would literally ” give you the shirt off his back”. Joe’s big heart left an extraordinary impact on all who knew him..

He would always tell you his best friend was his sister, Elizabeth. His pride and joy were his children, Joseph A.C. & Kendra Marie Keyser, with whom he shared his love of nature, the Denver Broncos, love of family.

Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph N. and Esther Keyser; his maternal grandparents, Don and Adria Courtney; and his nephew, David Giliberti.

Surviving are his children: Joseph A.C. Keyser of Buffalo, NY and Kendra M. Keyser of Mayville, NY; his parents: Joseph H. (Susan) Keyser of Salida, CO and Mary Ann Courtney Keyser of Cassadaga, NY; his sisters: Elizabeth(Dave Harroun) Keyser of Cassadaga, NY, Margaret(Kenneth) Mahorney of Salida, CO, and Judi Yoder of Baton Rouge, LA; and brother, Tom(Danielle) Yoder of Mancos, CO. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cassadaga Fire Department, 22 Mill St., Cassadaga, NY 14718 or the charity of your choice.