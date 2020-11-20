Obituary: Josefina Sotomayor
August 27, 1925 – November 19, 2020
Craig resident (formerly of New Jersey), Josefina Sotomayor passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Sandrock Ridge Care Center. She was 95. A celebration of Josefina’s life will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Sandrock Ridge for the excellent care they provided to their mother.
