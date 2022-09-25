Obituary: John Schalnus
October 18, 1941 – September 21, 2022
John Schalnus, longtime Yampa resident, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Sandrock Ridge Care Center in Craig. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 26, 2022 at Yampa Bible Church. Interment will follow in Yampa Cemetery.
