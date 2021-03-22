Obituary: John S Berry
March 3, 1959 – March 13, 2021
John Berry passed peacefully at his home in Yuma, Colorado on March 13, 2021.
John is survived by his wife Kelly of Yuma, sister Leslie of Clayton, son Chance (Emily) of Cody, daughters Kristen (Michael) of Akron, Mara (Tyler) of Yampa, grandchildren Hac, Trey, Leland, Quincey, Lee and Ally Jo, and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by father John L and mother Etta Mae of Brighton.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 17, 2021 at Grace Memorial Church located at 1370 Holly St, Denver, CO 80220 with a reception to follow. Rod Krey will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John’s life. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mt Elim Bible Camp, The American Cancer Society or Tunnel to Towers.
