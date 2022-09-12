Obituary: John “Rocky” Wright
June 21, 1977 – September 5, 2022
A celebration of life will be held at Ernie and Cindy Wright’s 7310 County Road 65, Hayden, CO 81639 on September 17th, 2022 beginning at 10:30 am followed by a scattering of ashes on Ripple Creek Pass. In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred organization which helps people in need.
