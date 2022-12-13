Obituary: John Cooper Dobell
September 18, 1950 – December 5, 2022
John Cooper Dobell of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 5, 2022. He was 72 years old.
John was born on September 18, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Joseph and Judy Dobell. He grew up in Houghton, Michigan with his three siblings before moving West, first to Wyoming where he attended the University of Wyoming and shortly after to Steamboat Springs. John was a proud resident of Steamboat for 52 years.
Over the last 45 years, John owned several businesses in the construction industry in Steamboat. With steadfast dedication to both his work and employees, he focused his business on general contracting in 1990, which he operated until he passed. He was honored to build homes in the Yampa Valley and became an integral part of the community through his contributions to historical restoration projects in the area.
John valued the many joys that the Valley has to offer, including hunting every fall and fishing year-round. His favorite places included Rabbit Ears Pass, The Flat Tops, Big Red Park, and Browns Park. He spent many seasons in the backcountry with his children tracking elk and appreciating the beauty of Colorado. When he wasn’t in Colorado, you could find John catching salmon in the Rogue River of Oregon, navigating the canyons of Lake Powell, or fishing off the jetties of St. George Island, Florida.
John is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Reba Dobell; his children – Jake Dobell, Lauren Murray (spouse Zack, children Colton and Kylie), Kathleen Tomer (spouse Jonathan), Rachel Dobell, Joe Dobell, and Elizabeth Cox; one sister, Julie Hamilton (spouse Jim); and his beloved golden retrievers, Murphy and Fiona.
A celebration of life service will be held in Spring 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of John – http://events.stjude.org/johndobell.
