Obituary: John Carl Ramunno

John Carl Ramunno

John Carl

Ramunno

January 4, 1957 – July 17, 2021

John Carl Ramunno of Eagle lost his short fight with cancer on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Greeley, Colorado. He was 64.

John was born on January 4, 1957 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. His parents, Carl “Big C” and Marilyn Ramunno, were fixtures in the community and were active in their church. He was drawn to follow in the footsteps of his parents because of the impact they had on the lives of so many young people as teachers and coaches.

John was an outstanding high school athlete — participating in football, track and field, and wrestling for his dad–a hall-of-fame wrestling coach. He was a proud Steamboat Sailor. John graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, where he wrestled and played football and supported and followed his Mountaineers to the very end.

In 1980, he began coaching football and was head wrestling coach at Eagle Valley High School. AIN’T IT GREAT TO BE A DEVIL! is a motto and chant that Ramunno coined, and it has since been printed on countless shirts and banners, along with being echoed by thousands of students and athletes over decades. John Ramunno embodied the saying. He was “all in” and committed to any endeavor he was involved in. He had a knack for “firing up” and getting the most out of his players. He was a phenomenal storyteller and his students and athletes would hang on every word. He was a gifted coach, leading his wrestlers to two Colorado team state championships. He coached his football teams numerous times to the state playoffs, including a trip to the state finals in 1983. Ramunno coached too many all-conference, all-state, and collegiate athletes to mention in this space.

John was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. John is survived by wife, Cindy, and children, Amy Jamieson (Ryan) of San Diego, CA; Lacy Morrill (Matt) of Steamboat Springs, CO; Matty Ramunno (Greg Wynn) of San Diego, CA; Rick Ramunno of Lakewood, CO; Mike Ramunno (Devon), Timnath, CO; along with his three incredible grandchildren — Noa Ramunno, Cameron Jamieson, and Rhiannon Jamieson, all of San Diego, CA.

John is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn Savoren (Gary) of Colorado Springs, CO; Kathy Dixon (Gene) of Hemet, CA; and brothers Tony Ramunno (Monica) of Monument, CO; and Joe Ramunno (Sandy) of Grand Junction, CO. He also leaves behind 10 nieces and 1 nephew.

John was a devout Christian. He was humble, positive, and you could hear him whistling from a mile away. He loved working with his hands, and he loved working with ABK Construction after retiring from teaching and coaching.

He loved all sports, and rooted for the Broncos and the Rockies even if they weren’t winning. He loved the outdoors, and most of all, he loved his family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society at http://www.donate3.cancer.org or https:gifts.mdanderson.org

A memorial service in celebration of John’s life will take place on the football field that bears his name. “Kickoff” will be at 7:30 PM on August 13 on John Ramunno field at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum, where he taught for 35 years.

Due to the large expected turnout, a meal will not be provided. However, because football was so important in John’s life, you are urged and welcomed to tailgate in his honor in the EVHS parking lot. A reminder that alcoholic beverages are not allowed on school grounds, but bring whatever else you want to eat and drink. His football players will remember that Coach John Ramunno loved a great taco feast in preparation for any upcoming season. John Ramunno loved being under the lights on a Friday night. Come celebrate his life.

John’s wishes were that he wanted only a few people to speak at his memorial.

The family intends to honor those wishes. The family is aware that there are so many stories out there and so many of you that wish to tell stories about John.

To tell your favorite Ramunno story, please use the link flipgrid.com/40725be3

Enter the guest password EVHScoach

There, you can enjoy the video stories and recollections by other friends, coaches, colleagues, players and students and add your own memories.