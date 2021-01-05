Obituary: Joanie Campbell
April 24, 1962 – December 31, 2020
Joanie Campbell, a resident of Steamboat Springs, passed away December 31, 2020. There will be a service held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home. A visitation is being held January 8, 2021 from 6-8PM at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home. Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
