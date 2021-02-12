Obituary: Joanie Campbell

Joanie Campbell

Joanie Campbell

April 24, 1962 – December 31, 2020

On December 31, 2020 Joanie Lynn Campbell, a resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was transformed from being an angel among us to being an angel above us. Joanie passed away in the loving arms of her husband and best friend Ronald Craig Campbell at their ranch, just west of town in Twenty Mile Park, after a short, hard struggle with Lung Cancer. She was 58 years and 8 months old at the time of her passing.

Joanie and her twin sister Jamie Lee Garner were born to Norman Neil Edwards and Vereen Torgerson on April 24, 1962 in Oceanside, California. In addition to Jamie, Joanie was also blessed with two sisters Lorie Porter-Walters of Clearfield, Utah and Cheryl Donahoe of North Carolina. She also had two half-brothers, David and Tony.

In 1967, after falling on tough times, Joanie and Jamie were adopted by Jay and Ruth Reed and were raised along with their son Michael in Union, Utah. They attended Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Utah.

Joanie’s first marriage, to Gerald Herzog, ended in divorce but from that union came a lifelong friendship and three outstanding sons; Shaun(wife Angel), Josh(wife Shelly), and Christopher; and also four beautiful grandchildren; Tynlee Jo Nally(Shaun and Kristy Nally) and Mya, Kaylee, and Josh Jr.(Josh and Shelly).

In 2002 Joanie met Ron and they were joined in matrimony on September 18, 2006 in Windsor, Colorado. In 2014 they moved to their ranch just west of Steamboat where Joanie occupied herself being a homemaker and caregiver to her husband and beloved animals including two rescued horses and multiple dogs, cats, chickens, turkeys and fish. Joanie also enjoyed working full time at the local Walmart, working her way up to department manager and making many cherished friendships along the way.

Joanie was fun-loving, optimistic, enjoyed brightening people’s days, and always had a smile on her face and laughter in her heart. While Joanie excelled at all she did, she was most proud of having the titles of wife, mom, and “Nana”. Joanie was laid to rest in the Steamboat Springs Cemetery on January 9, 2021 and will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by all whose hearts and souls she touched.

Joanie was preceded in death by both her natural parents and her adopted parents as well as her twin sister Jamie and half-brother David.

Joanie is survived by her husband Ron, brother and sister-in-law Michael and Sheila Reed of South Jordan, Utah, her sisters Lorie and Cheryl, her half-brother Tony, her three sons, step-son Nicholas Campbell, step-daughter Tara Fenstermacher, and her beloved grandchildren, as well as many caring aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.