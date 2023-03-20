Obituary: Joan Pensack

Joan Pensack

Provided Photo

– March 18, 2023

The family of Joan Pensack of Sarasota, Florida is saddened to announce her passing on March 18, 2023 at the age of 91 years.

Joni was born in New York City, NY graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology. She had a successful career as a fashion designer for children’s ware. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren. Joni lived “a long, highly productive and many faceted life”.

She lived in New York, New Jersey, Colorado and retired to Florida twenty years ago. She was an avid traveler, shopper, fashionista, skier, pilot, tennis player, golfer, bridge player, dancer, singer, reader, artist and many more. At the age of 88, she started a new business sketching homes for friends and local realtors. “She was one of a kind – elegant, intelligent and humorous”. “Her abundant energy, genuine interest in others, and intellectual curiosity never abated”. “To know Joni is to know dignity, beauty and grace.”

Joni was both a visitor to and resident of Steamboat Springs for over 30 years. She was an avid skier and a guide for the Over-the-Hill gang. Her favorite run was Buddy’s run. She equally loved spending her summers in the Steamboat listening to Strings in the Mountain.

Joni is survived by her son, Christopher Mantin and wife Sandy, daughter, Linda Mantin, grandchildren Brielle Mantin, Jamie Mantin, Dr. Carter Campbell (son of deceased daughter DJ Campbell) and the extended Pensack/Peddie family. She was preceded in death by Harvey Pensack, her husband of 36 years and her parents Terry and Eddie Basso.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to dressforsuccess.org