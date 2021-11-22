Obituary: Joan Hart

Joan Hart

Provided Photo

April 1, 1972 – November 17, 2021

Joan Traci Hart passed away November 17th from a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Joan pursued and achieved so many of her dreams in her short life. She loved living in the mountains enjoying the outdoor activities. Her love and devotion to family and friends was unwavering. Her husband Chris and sons Sean and Ryan were always her first priority. She was a consummate volunteer ready to serve the community. Joan had a heart of gold, a mischievous sense of humor and she rarely said no.

Joan leaves behind many legacies, but the greatest one is her kids, Sean and Ryan. Sean Charles born in 2006 and Ryan Michael born in 2009, were the pride and joy of Joan’s life. Joan poured everything she had into raising these two fine young men and was a sweet and loving mother. Whether it was through involvement in hockey, lacrosse, chauffeuring them (as she used to say) to various activities or volunteering many hours with the school district as Chair of the PIC (Parent’s Information Committee), she plugged in where needed.

Joan was born April 1, 1972 in suburban Minneapolis to loving parents, Steve and Corinne Bennington. She was raised in Plymouth, Minnesota with her big brother, Brian. Growing up Joan was an independent thinker with an abundance of curiosity. In 1990 Joan graduated from Wayzata High School, Wayzata, Minnesota. She attended the University of Iowa and the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in Marketing in 1994.

Joan made her way to Colorado in the 90s. Joan and Chris were married on October 4, 1999 and had many adventures in their 22 years of marriage. They enjoyed all of the usual Colorado activities. Besides skiing, white water rafting was one of their favorites. They loved packing up the kids and dogs and joining up with dear friends and floating the rivers. She also enjoyed the solace of taking her yellow lab Frosty to Haymaker for some Nordic laps.

In 2007, she encouraged her parents Corinne and Steve Bennington to make the move to Steamboat so they could enjoy the special time with their grandkids. This proved to be a great move for everyone. The circle of life was made even more poignant, as she was able to receive the abundant love and care from her two amazing parents over these past two months since her diagnosis.

She had a degree in marketing and always followed that path in her career. She became a REALTOR in 2003 and was involved with the Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS from 2009-2016, serving as a director and then Chair in 2015-16. She was REALTOR of the Year in 2015-16 and continued to be one of the more respected brokers in town. Her loving, caring nature endeared her to her colleagues and clients alike and she was a mentor to many.

As much love as Joan put out, she was also very much loved by her husband, sons, parents, brother, grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is survived by her husband Chris, her sons; Sean and Ryan; parents Steve and Corinne Bennington; brother Brian Bennington and sister-in-law Debbie.

The team at Jan Bishop Cancer Center and staff at UC Health provided the incredible care and support that everyone needed throughout her journey.