Obituary: Jimmy T. Duran
October 2, 1957 – June 1, 2022
Jimmy Duran, of Craig, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 surrounded by family at his home. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Craig Cemetery. A reception will take place at Vallarta’s. Memorial donations may be made to the Hike with Jimmy Memorial Fund at Yampa Valley Bank. This fund will be used to improve and enhance trails in and around Craig.
