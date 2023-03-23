Obituary: Jesse Dean “Tobby” Salazar

Jesse Dean "Tobby" Salazar

Lifetime Hayden resident, Jesse Dean “Tobby” Salazar, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at University Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. He was 51. A funeral service honoring Tobby’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at The Routt County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall. Burial will follow at Hayden Cemetery with a reception following back at the Exhibit Hall. Tobby was born the son of Joe and Barbara (Medvesk) Salazar on January 13, 1972 in Craig, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Hayden, graduating with the Hayden High School class of 1991. While attending school, he began working for Routt County. Tobby enjoyed this job so much that he remained working for Routt County Road and Bridge with over 30 years of service. When he wasn’t working, Tobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, snowmobiling, and playing horseshoes and washers. In his younger years, he also loved spending time in the flat tops near Pyramid and riding his horses. Above all, Tobby loved and cherished time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed, but will be remembered with love and laughter for the memories we shared with him. Tobby is survived by his children: Shaelynn (Cody) Cox of Craig, Garrett Salazar of Hayden and Lanette Laman of Willow Springs, MO; grandchildren, Adley, Kasen, Russell, Raelynn, and Jaxon; his parents, Joe and Barbara Salazar of Hayden; two brothers, Joey (Andrea) Salazar of Hayden and Levi (Sherri) Salazar of Aurora; nephews Ryan and Blaine Salazar; and niece Jadyn Salazar; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tobby was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Helen Medvesk and Eddy and Delfinia Salazar. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tobby’s memory to an education fund for his grandchildren, who he loved with all of his heart, that has been set up at Yampa Valley Bank in Craig c/o Shaelynn Cox .