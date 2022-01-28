Obituary: Jennifer Petrilli

Jennifer Petrilli

– January 24, 2022

On Monday January 24th, 2022, Jennifer (Goodpasture) Petrilli, Loving Mother, Wife, Daughter, and Sister passed away at the age of 45 after a courageous more than 2-year battle with Leukemia. Jen dedicated her career to helping others working as both an ICU nurse and a Clinical Nurse Specialist overseeing the Cardiac Units for UCHealth in the Northern Colorado region. Her unwavering faith guided her to join Trinity Lutheran Church where she contributed to the community through youth group leadership, mutual ministry and mission trips among other volunteer activities she felt close to her heart. She enjoyed traveling, discovering new and revisiting familiar places, her favorite being the family cabin in Southern Colorado where many memories have been made. Spending time with family and friends was what she cherished above all, whether it was cheering at a game or simply talking about the day’s events she made the most of her time with those she loved. A friend to all who knew her with a contagious smile and a selfless heart she dedicated every day to making a positive impact on the lives of those around her. Jen is survived by her husband Randy and their children (Kayla, Adam, Payton, Kailyn and Rylee), her Parents Tom and Jan, brother Josh, several cousins and her niece (Aspen). A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 19th at Immaneul Lutheran Church, Loveland, Colorado, 1pm. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jennifer Petrilli’s name to Small Choices Foundation (Denver), Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Rocky Mountain Chapter, Trinity Lutheran Church of Loveland or an organization of the Donor’s Choice. Please leave the family a memory of Jennifer or a condolence at http://www.VesseyFuneralService.com