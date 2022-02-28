Obituary: Jennie Frazer Lake

Jennie Frazer Lake

Provided Photo

March 5, 1977 – September 30, 2021

Jennie Frazer Lake was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to Jack and Marda Frazer on March 5, 1977. She graduated from Steamboat Springs High School and started classes at Colorado Mountain College. She fell in love with the theater, playing in several productions with the Steamboat Players. She then moved to Hawaii where she finished her undergraduate degree and went on to get a Masters in Asian Theater from the University of Hawaii.

While there, she met and married marine Yama Lake. Jennie and Yama moved to Pittsburgh, where Jennie’s family had an historic cabin. She started a second Masters degree at Carnegie Mellon while Yama started school at the University of Pittsburgh. They moved to Los Angeles for Jennie to complete her Masters in Entertainment Management. She worked in the production field for several years before getting a divorce and returning to Steamboat.

Jennie worked in landscaping and the Steamboat hospitality industry and returned to the Steamboat Players while battling alcoholism, which finally took her life on September 30, 2021.

She was proceeded in death by her father Jack and is survived by her mother Marda, her brother Kyle and his wife Melissa. Donations in her name may be given to the Nature Conservancy at PO Box 1556 Merrifield, VA 22116-9590 or to the Yampa Valley Arts at PO Box 774611 Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.

A memorial for Jennie will be held in Library Hall, Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs at 3:30 this Saturday, March 5, 2022. A livestream of the service will be available on Zoom using the Meeting ID: 930 7986 6718 and Password: Jennie.