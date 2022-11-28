Obituary: Jeffery Taylor

Jeffery Taylor

Provided Photo

November 17, 1975 – November 22, 2022

Jeffery “Frodo “Taylor

was born November 17th, 1975 in Missouri. He was raised by Robert Taylor and Vicki Mermelstein of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was fortunate later in life to find and build a relationship with his birth parents, Michael Crews and Teri Hatley. Jeff started a family in Philadelphia with Shannon Kent, where they raised their son, Zachery Tyrone Taylor.

Jeff lived his life as only he could, as an amazing father, full of laughter, fierce love and a die-hard Eagles fan. Everyone was fair game to his endless pranks and shenanigans! He moved to Steamboat Springs in 2003, and began to build his legacy of friendships and family that continues today. Jeff started in Steamboat by protecting bar staff and patrons, to being the face behind the bar you were always hoping to see! His stories, smile and infectious laughter was always something to look forward to.

Jeff was survived by his son Zachery. Further survived by the Hatley family consisting of brothers Jake and Joe and sister Toni. Also survived by the Crews family consisting of his sisters Melissa, Lisa and Holly. Overall he leaves behind an enormous spread of cousins, nieces and nephews! Jeff was also survived by his dear friend Roxie Linneman and Heterosexual Life-Partner Mike Killingsworth.

May you rest in peace in the arms of Shannon Kent & Shelbey Jones above us. Fly Eagles Fly! WE LOVE YOU JEFF YOU WILL BE MISSED BY ALL!

Celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 3rd from 3pm to 6pm. Service will be held at the Steamboat Springs Community Center at 1605 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487