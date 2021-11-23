Obituary: Jeffery Lynn Bertram
April 3, 1969 – November 12, 2021
Jeffery Lynn Bertram was born April 4, 1969 in Craig, Colorado. He died Friday, November 12, 2021 in Lafayette, Colorado. Jeffery is survived by his mother Nina (Twite) Elwood; Heart Father Curtis (papa) Elwood; sons Trabin Jon Bertram and Jeffery Gage Bertram; daughter Taylor Diana Bertram; granddaughter Marissa Castello; grandson Elyus Castello; brother Erik Dean Bertram; step brothers Daryl James, Gary James Jr. and Rob James; step sisters Darlene James Yengich, Kerry Weaver and Keely Voorhis as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and hundreds of friends across Colorado. Jeffery is preceded in death by his father Robert Eugene Bertram; grandparents Paul and Mary Twite and Tom and Blanch Bertram and several uncles, aunts and cousins. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Mission of Grace Church in Hayden. Memorial donations may be made to the Gage Bertram Scholarship Fund in care of Grant Mortuary.
