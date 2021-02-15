Obituary: Jeanette Lewis

Jeanette Lewis

In Memoriam

Jeanette Lewis

September 2, 1955 – February 11, 2021

Jeanette Lewis passed away on February 11, 2021 in her longtime home in Oak Creek, CO at the age of 65, ending her courageous, multiyear battle with cancer. She was born September 2, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA to William and Mary Lewis, as the eighth of ten children. Later, her and her sister, Lillian, joined the family of Burson and Joan Carpenter and their daughter, Patricia, in Chadds Ford, PA.

Jeanette was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, friend and much more. Her flair for life brought a smile to everyone she knew and left a lasting memory in their mind. She was a pioneer woman who made her way out to the Yampa Valley some forty years ago for river trips, mountain peaks, new found friends, and the opportunity to run her own business. Her lifelong career was as a cosmetologist. She had several hair salons in Steamboat Springs throughout the decades, beginning with a salon behind the old Harbor Hotel back in the 80’s.

Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Cassandra, and siblings, Patricia, Mike, and Martin of the Lewis’s, and Patricia of the Carpenter’s. She is preceded by her parents, William and Mary Lewis of Philadelphia, and Burson and Joan Carpenter of Chadds Ford, and her siblings William, Paul, Charles, James, Lillian, and Catherine of the Lewis’s.

A memorial service will follow this summer in the Colorado Yampa Valley as well as in the Chadds Ford area of Pennsylvania with more information to come at a later date.

Funeral arrangements handled by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.