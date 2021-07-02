Obituary: Jeanette Lewis
September 2, 1955 – February 11, 2021
A funeral mass will be held for Jeanette Lewis at Holy Name Catholic Church on Friday, July 9th at 4:00 pm with a reception to follow. The church is located at 524 Oak St., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.
