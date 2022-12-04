Obituary: Jason Christopher Angelow

Jason Christopher Angelow

Provided Photo

March 11, 1976 – October 26, 2022

On Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, we lost a special loving soul who enjoyed life to the fullest. Jason made friends with everyone that he met with his charismatic smile and genuineness toward others.

Jason Christopher Angelow was born on March 11, 1976, to Don and Meg Angelow in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Jason loved an adventure; he lived and traveled to many new and challenging places throughout his life. His favorite pastimes were sharing his love of teaching children to ski, caving, rock climbing, skydiving, being an animal whisperer and his many motorcycle excursions.

He is survived by his loving partner Christie Carlson, parents Don and Meg, and younger brother Brian and his family Heidi and beloved nieces Harper and Madison (and all his 6 chickens, 2 tortoises, and a cat.

May you rest in peace, Jason. You are loved and will be missed by your family, friends, and all.