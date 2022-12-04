Obituary: Jason Christopher Angelow
March 11, 1976 – October 26, 2022
On Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, we lost a special loving soul who enjoyed life to the fullest. Jason made friends with everyone that he met with his charismatic smile and genuineness toward others.
Jason Christopher Angelow was born on March 11, 1976, to Don and Meg Angelow in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Jason loved an adventure; he lived and traveled to many new and challenging places throughout his life. His favorite pastimes were sharing his love of teaching children to ski, caving, rock climbing, skydiving, being an animal whisperer and his many motorcycle excursions.
He is survived by his loving partner Christie Carlson, parents Don and Meg, and younger brother Brian and his family Heidi and beloved nieces Harper and Madison (and all his 6 chickens, 2 tortoises, and a cat.
May you rest in peace, Jason. You are loved and will be missed by your family, friends, and all.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.