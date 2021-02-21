Obituary: Janice Washburn Dorr

Janice Washburn Dorr

Provided Photo

Janice

Washburn Dorr

May 4, 1946 – February 1, 2021

Janice Washburn Dorr passed away February 1, 2021 in Memphis, TN from complications associated with COVID-19. Born May 4, 1946 in Albany, NY to Ellsworth N. and Marjorie Dillingham Washburn, she grew up in Fredonia and Dunkirk with her sister, Sally, and brother Jon. Janice graduated in 1964 from Dunkirk High School before briefly attending SUNY at Fredonia, then graduating from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Art Education. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority and continued for years to be active with the sorority alumni.

While attending school in Colorado, Jan met and married E. Newton Dorr. They settled in his hometown of Steamboat Springs where they had one son, Michael Newton Dorr. When her marriage ended after 14 years, she and Michael moved to Raleigh, NC to be near her mother and sister. Janice continued her passion in art and teaching at the secondary education level in the North Carolina Public School System until her retirement. She was recognized in Who’s Who of American Teachers for excellency in her field. She inspired her students to explore their creativity and celebrated their successes with many awards won at the NC State Fair. She loved to volunteer and was very active with the NC Museum of Art. She was also active in the community and was often hired to paint public murals.

Art appreciation was her life-long passion that she shared with her son Michael. They loved to travel the country visiting museums, art fairs and national parks. She was especially proud of her son who served in the Navy and became a successful chemical engineer. In her later years, Mike became her caregiver, and she moved to Chillicothe, IL and then Collierville, TN. She loved animals and always tended to stray cats, and cared for Mike’s dog. She was well known for socializing and engaged with everyone she knew on a deep personal level. Even though Jan returned to the east coast, her heart was always in the Colorado Rockies.

Janice is survived by her son, Michael N. Dorr, of Collierville, TN; sister, Sally (Bill) Kincaid of Bessemer City, NC; brother, Jon (Sharon) Washburn of Fredonia, NY; nieces Jennifer Washburn (Sven Moonen) of Waalwijk, Netherlands; Leslie (Rich) Yosinski, and Erica (Kirk) McCarty, both of Summerville, SC. Also survived by aunts, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a nephew Christopher Kincaid, a dear cousin, Carol Washburn Fiorenzo, and her son’s father, Newt Dorr.

A celebration of Janice’s life will be held this June in Dunkirk. Interment will be in Willowbrook Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Jan’s name to your local SPCA and to the Alzheimer’s Association.