Obituary: Jane Davis

Jane Davis

Jane Davis

October 17, 1934 – May 9, 2021

“I truly never knew what the words ‘I miss you’ meant’, until I reached for my mother’s hand and it wasn’t there”—-unknown.

Jane Davis passed away on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Dixon, 7 grandchildren; Dr Erin Dixon, DVM, Emily Jane Dixon, Dr Margaret “Molly” Dixon, OD, William M Dixon, Ashlyn Davis, Hillary Davis, and Grayson Davis. Jane is also survived by 1 Great Grandchild, Nikolae Peterson. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John E Davis, and her 2 sons, Michael Davis and Wilson Davis. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Steamboat Springs.