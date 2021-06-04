Obituary: Jane Davis
October 17, 1934 – May 9, 2021
“I truly never knew what the words ‘I miss you’ meant’, until I reached for my mother’s hand and it wasn’t there”—-unknown.
Jane Davis passed away on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 in Colorado Springs, CO. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Dixon, 7 grandchildren; Dr Erin Dixon, DVM, Emily Jane Dixon, Dr Margaret “Molly” Dixon, OD, William M Dixon, Ashlyn Davis, Hillary Davis, and Grayson Davis. Jane is also survived by 1 Great Grandchild, Nikolae Peterson. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, John E Davis, and her 2 sons, Michael Davis and Wilson Davis. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Steamboat Springs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User