Obituary: James Richardson Linville
Richardson Linville
September 19, 1947 – April 19, 2021
Celebration of Jim’s life, Change of venue:
May 8th, 2pm, Howelson Hill Lodge
Call Joe Carney 819-4499, if any questions.
In lieu of flowers: Yampa Valley Parkinsons Group
or, Linville Endowed Chair for Global Studies
