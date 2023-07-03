Obituary: James Richard McPhilliamy

October 8, 1933 – June 22, 2023

James Richard McPhilliamy, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died June 22nd, 2023, in Charlotte, NC. As “Pops” would tell you, his life was full of joy and blessings.

James R. McPhilliamy, was born October 8, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to James and Petronella (Murauskas/Moresky) McPhilliamy. He had two sisters, Therese McPhilliamy, who preceded him in death, and Maryruth Gunther of Oceanside, NY. James is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Brown) McPhilliamy, his sister, Maryruth (McPhilliamy) Gunther, and his children James McPhilliamy, Stephen McPhilliamy, and Kathleen (McPhilliamy) Walsh.

Jim, Steve and Kathleen expanded the family in marriage, Jim to Kelly Long of Wilmington, DE, Steve to Ingrid Hollrah of Kansas City, MO, and Kathleen to Timothy Walsh of Audubon, NJ.

Life was further blessed by the addition of seven grandchildren: Connor and Keira McPhilliamy of Charlotte, NC, Giselle, Cassia, and Ewan McPhilliamy of Chicago, IL, and James and Jack Walsh of Steamboat Springs, Co.

Jim joined the U S Army, and was stationed in Fort Carson, CO, and served in the Korean War. After his time in the Army, Jim went to New York University and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. After graduating he accepted a job as a mechanical engineer in Windsor, CT, where he worked for Combustion Engineering, and was later transferred to Kansas City. In 1963 Jim married Kathleen Angela Brown of Kansas City, MO, and in 1972, Jim was transferred to Portland, OR. Jim became a partner in the Hesler Company of Kansas City in 1975, a small, thriving manufacturer’s representative firm selling power plant equipment to clients like KCPL, Black & Veatch, ABB, and Burns & McDonnell. After years at the Hesler Company, Jim started his own representative firm, called EEC. He happily represented his favorite clients until the early 2000’s, when Jim & Kathleen retired to Steamboat Springs, CO. In Steamboat, Jim enjoyed the mountains, helping at Holy Name Catholic Church, and entertaining friends and family with his wonderful cooking. Jim’s great cooking was well known to his friends and family, and even written up in the Kansas City Star newspaper, as a “Well known and respected chef of Kansas City”. Jim and his boys also won the “Blues, Brews & BBQ” competition in Charlotte, NC. After years in the mountains of Colorado, Jim and Kathleen moved to Charlotte, NC, where they enjoyed family, and his son’s great cooking and sporting events.

When growing up in Brooklyn, there was a needle point on his family’s wall that read, “Christ is the Master of this House, The Unseen Guest at Every Meal, The Silent Listener to Every Conversation.” To the best of his ability, Jim McPhilliamy utilized this theme as the guide post on his journey through life. It worked well.

Funeral services will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC on August 3rd, 2023 at 11:00 am.