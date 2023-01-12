Obituary: James Rabbitt
October 5, 1930 – December 6, 2022
James J Rabbitt, 92, passed away peacefully Dec 6, 2022 at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Jim was born in New York City and attended Sacred Heart Parochial School and Manhattan College where he earned a degree in Business. He enlisted in the Army and served in Korea for two years. Upon his return, he married his life-long love, Jeanne Strong and they had two children, Helen and Jim. He excelled as a salesman, eventually retiring from Alcan Aluminum. When Jeanne passed away in 2015, Jim moved to Steamboat to be closer to family. He met many a new friend while taking his daily walks on the bike path and brought smiles to the faces of all who knew him. He leaves behind his 2 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is greatly missed. The family is holding a Memorial Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church in Steamboat Springs on January 23, 2023 at 10:00AM. All are welcome.
