Obituary: James John Kitchen, Jr
June 21, 1942 – January 14, 2023
James Kitchen, from Capistrano Beach, CA, passed away from complications from COVID on Jan. 13, 2023. Jim came to Steamboat in Jan., 1965 with Paul Hands to attend Yampa Valley College. He was the photographer for The Talisman, the YVC Newspaper, sometimes ‘the talk of the town’. JR ‘Jim’ Johnson was Editor and Paul Hands, Asst’ to the Editor. Jim and Hands came from Whittier, CA, an eastern suburb of L.A, having never seen snow!
Jim was born in Los Angeles; his family were pioneers in the movie industry in Hollywood. His father was a film editor for Warner Brothers. He attended the elite Black-Fox Military Institute, K through 12th grade. Jim stayed in Steamboat until 1982, returning to SOCAL. His unique penchant for political discourse was well-know in YVC culture. He later worked for 7 or 8 years at The El Rancho restaurant on Lincoln Ave. He owned The Palomino Cafe in Ft Collins 1975-76. He was a skilled landscape photographer; traveled the world photographing Alaskan Glaciers, Macho Piccu, most of Europe and Asia, was a good friend and the ‘4th Hands Brother’. Later in life he worked for the Orange County Register for some 15 years, and was a 13-year member of The Dana West Yacht Club in Dana Point, CA., where a memorial was held in January. He will be greatly missed.
