Obituary: James “Jim” F. Kline

James “Jim” F. Kline

– February 17, 2023

James “Jim” Kline, 89, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, peacefully passed away on February 17, 2023 from complications of a fall. Jim was born in Anoka, Minnesota to Grace E. Kline and Franklin J, “Peter” Kline. He was raised there and graduated from Anoka High School in 1951. He then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, for 2 years to study pre-dentistry. He learned to ski in Colorado, and this became a lifelong passion. He returned to Minnesota in 1953 to attend the University of Minnesota Dental School. After graduation, he joined his father in general dentistry practice in Anoka.

He married Judith Dotson in 1956. They were married for nearly 67 years. They raised two daughters Kathy and Susan. Jim returned to the U of M Dental School to specialize in Oral and Maxillo-facial surgery. After completing specialty training he and his family moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota, where he practiced oral surgery until his retirement in 1991.

Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed golf, hunting, canoeing, camping, long-distance running, biking and skiing. After retirement Jim and Judy moved to Steamboat Springs, where they lived for 30 years. Jim enjoyed skiing until age 79 and cycling until age 88. He is survived by his wife Judy Kline, daughters Kathy Kline Dehler (Greg), Susan Kline (Nirmal Bhattarai), grandsons Bill Dehler (Lauren MacAfee), Tom Dehler (Anna) and Santi Bhattarai-Kline and great-grand daughter Heidi Dehler.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.